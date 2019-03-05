URBANA - Oakleigh Ellen Mae Eckelbarger was born Sunday, March 3, 2019 passed gently into the arms of Jesus, Monday, March 4, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Infant daughter of Skyler Eckelbarger and Dixie Johnson, she also is survived by sister, Briley, brother, Owen, grandparents, Stanley and Kala Johnson, Jamie Eckelbarger and Shawn Anderson, great-grandparents, Avis Hiller, Ethel Pounders and Sussie Johnson, aunts and uncles, Keegan, Cody, Morgan, Isabella, Isaiah and Logan, great-aunts and uncles, Jason Anderson and Laura Eckelbarger and cousins, Hunter, Mason and Bentley.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Kinsley, uncle, Chancelor, great-grandparents, Billy Huey, Stanley Johnson and Margo Anderson.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Nettlecreek Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.