NORTH LEWISBURG - Oma M. Gregg, 79, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Memorial Gables, Marysville. She was born October 3, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard and Dorothy (Buck) Furrow. Oma served as a school cook for several years with Triad Schools. She was active in the Triad PTO, Triad Boosters and an avid Triad sports fan. She was a beloved coach for Triad Jr. Softball, except for the 8 a.m. practices twice a week, but the first place trophies were always worth it. She was an active and dedicated member of the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees. Oma was also active in the North Lewisburg community, where she served as a 4-H advisor, a member of the Homemakers Clubs, the Hill & Valley Club and the Garden Club.

She was Mrs. Santa Claus for many years at the North Lewisburg Christmas parade. Her children and grandchildren were always her first priority and they will miss her sadly. Oma is survived by her children, Peggy (Brian) Reed and Mike (Leslie) Gregg; her grandchildren, Gregg (Doris) Reed, Amanda Reed, Emma Gregg and Alli Gregg; her sister, Janet L. Forshey; sister-in-law, Edith Gregg; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Gregg; and siblings, Elizabeth Jane Pack, Judy Ann Loudermilk, Dannie Furrow and Leonard Dawson Furrow. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 266, North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060 or to the Northeast Champaign County Fire District, P.O. Box 142, North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com