URBANA - Omar "Jake" Earl Jacobs Sr., 93, of Urbana passed away May 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 19, 1925 in Mad River Township, Ohio, the son of Ferman Gail and Gladys Lenora (Newland) Jacobs.

Omar served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Neunzer DE 150 in the Atlantic Theater during World War II. He was a member of International Edsel Club, the Ohio Edsel Club and the Southeastern Edsel Club. Omar was a member at the Harmony Lodge #8, at Chapter #34, the Urbana Council #59 and Commandery #19. He was a member of Scottish Rite in Dayton, AASR 32nd Club, the Shriners International and Champaign County Shrine Club. Omar's greatest joy was the road trips that his family took in their brand-new Edsel station wagon, that he had until 2011. Omar enjoyed old cars and going to car shows.

He is survived by his sons, Omar (Margaret) Jacobs Jr., Garold "Gary" Alan Jacobs, and Charles "Chuck" Ferman Jacobs; his daughters, Irma Ropp, Connie Jean (Dallas) Tobias; son-in-law Nelson Ropp; 23 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Hengel; sister-in-law Shirley Jacobs; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Betty Jean (Wunderley) Jacobs; daughter, Patricia Ann "Pat" Ropp; his brothers, Gail (Myrtle) Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs; granddaughter, Rachel Ropp; great-grandson Paul Alonzo Smith; brother-in-law, Leon Hengel; son-in-law, Ronald Ropp; and granddaughter-in-law, Carla Ropp.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care given by Allison, Brittney, and Megan from Ohio .

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana; Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the funeral home with Chaplain Janie Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.