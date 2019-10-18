URBANA - Dr. Otto Thomas Lorenz II, D.O. of Bangor, Michigan and longtime resident of South Haven Michigan died Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the age of 80.

Dr. Lorenz is survived by his wife Julaine, his children Otto Thomas III, and William Andrew Lorenz, grandchildren Andromeda, Andy, Bella, Willow, Luke, Pike and Sophia Lorenz and Julaine's sons Tristen and Jason. He is also survived by his two sisters Lilli Lorenz Johnson and Suzanne Lorenz Brennan and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Lorenz and his sister Rosalyn Lorenz and his parents Otto Thomas and Lillian Zatopa Lorenz.

Dr. Lorenz was born in Urbana, Ohio and attended St. Mary School and Urbana High School. He graduated from The Ohio State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and received his medical degree from A.T. Still Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Lorenz spent his medical career in South Haven, Michigan where he dedicated his life to his patients for over 40 years.

Tom enjoyed and spent many hours trout fishing on the Au Sable and Manistee rivers in Grayling, Michigan and lake fishing on Lake Michigan. He loved to read, play golf and walk through the woods. He was much beloved my all who knew him, his family and his many patients who experienced his healing care.

A mass of Christian burial is will be held for 11:00 am, Wednesday October 23, 2019 at St. Mary Church Urbana, Ohio with Father Matt Lee celebrant. Visitation hours will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 prior to the service. Burial following will be in Oak Dale Cemetery Urbana, Ohio. The family would like to thank Caring Circle Hospice at Home for their care. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090.

Local arrangements were entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio and condolences may be expressed to www.vernonfh.com.