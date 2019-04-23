NORTH LEWISBURG - Paisley Ruth Murphy, 15, of North Lewisburg, went to be with the lord on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Paisley had the most contagious smile. She loved to go above and beyond with service, always willing to lend a helping hand. She was fun-loving and so caring toward others. She stood up for what she believed in. In one instance she rescued Robin eggs and made a nest for them. This is just one example of how much she cared about humanity and her love for animals. Paisley loved positive quotes and sharing them with others. She also decorated her locker with them. She was a member of the choir and loved the arts. She even took advantage of an opportunity to shadow a rehearsal to expand her knowledge in acting. She was very creative and loved to read and write. Her big heart and one of a kind laugh was sure to bring a smile to the faces of others. Paisley is a child who was free spirited and full of such talent and potential. She enjoyed drawing, designing, sewing, crocheting and was a lover of all animals. Paisley was a child who was free spirited and full of such talent and potential. Paisley attended North Lewisburg Methodist Church and Bible Baptist Church of Marysville, Ohio.

Paisley is survived by her parents Joni Parmer (Painter), Douglas Murphy II; her siblings Cody Gilbert, Olivia Herron, Roman Herron, Julian Murphy, Abigail Murphy and Silas Combs; her grandparents, Marzetta Painter, Douglas Murphy I and Shella (Lee) Ballinger; her great-grandfather Richard Holland; her nephews, Parker, Marshall, Audas and Solomon; as well as many friends, including, a special friend, Isahia Brux.

Paisley is preceded in death by her brother Robert Gilbert, grandfather Philip Painter and great-grandparents, including Julia Holland.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4- 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019. in the FRESHWATER MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral services to celebrate Paisley's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating.

Private graveside services will be held at the family's convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to WorldWildLife.org -Save the Panda-

