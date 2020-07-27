1/1
Pamela A. "Pam" Willmeth
URBANA - Pamela A. "Pam" Willmeth, 55, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana assisted living surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with COPD.

She was born in Urbana, Ohio March 18, 1965, the daughter of Dell Collier and Jack and Linda (Adams) Colwell.

Pam enjoyed painting, crafts, making ducks, singing and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jeri Ann Cecere, Jamie (Bryan) Rutherford, Jennifer (James) Schutte and Jonathan (Jenelle) Willmeth; 16 grandchildren; her mother, Linda Colwell; her brother, Dr. Thomas E. (Sharon) Collier; her sisters, Jackie Harshbarger, Mary (Bob) Engle and Nancy (Bobby) Colwell.

She is preceded in death by her fathers, Dell Collier and Jack Colwell; 2 grandchildren, Mercedes and McKenzie Eubanks; niece and nephews, Paige Harshbarger and Nick and Andy Hayes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

