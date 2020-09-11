1/1
PATRICIA A. "PAT" SMITH
1936 - 2020
PIQUA - Patricia "Pat" A. Smith, age 84, of Piqua, OH passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was born in St. Paris, OH on July 24, 1936 to the late Clarence and Mary Alice (Purk) Everett. On March 22, 1969, she married John H. Smith. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1990.

Pat is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Petey Boy. She is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Everett, and her dogs, Miss Bear and Bruzer.

Pat graduated from Piqua High School. She was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church and also The Piqua Fraternal Order of Eagles. She retired from Piqua Engineering after 48 years in Accounting and Human Resources. Pat loved wild strawberries, flowers, animals, and she was also the QVC Queen.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, Miami County Humane Society, 1110 North County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
