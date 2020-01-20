VAN WERT - Patricia Ann (Potter) Boyd, age 92, of Van Wert, OH, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday January 18, 2020 surrounded by her husband and family at her residence after a courageous battle against cancer.

Patricia was born on January 17, 1928 in Van Wert to the late Elmer and Hazel (Melchi) Potter. Patricia married the love of her life, Harold R. Boyd Jr., on December 16, 1943. They recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary.

Patricia is also survived by her children, Harold (Jean) Boyd, Kathy Thompson, Don (Jackie) Boyd and Dianne Brock, 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Patricia loved being a wife and mother and spending time with her family. During her life, she served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Cub Scout den leader and 4-H leader. Patricia also owned and operated several Angela Bridges Figure Salons in Van Wert, Bryan, Piqua, Celina and Napoleon. She was also an extremely talented seamstress and quilter as well as an avid reader.

Patricia was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Judith Bridges, sons-in-law, Rick Bridges, Byron Thompson, Jonathan Brock and siblings, Henrietta High, Elmer Potter Jr, Kaite Louth, James Potter, Juanita Clouse and Betty Spahr.

A celebration of Life for Patricia will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 at Alspach­ Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, OH with Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Good Shepard Church.

To share in Patricia's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles. Isaiah 40:31

Funeral arrangements entrusted to ALSPACH-GEARHART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.