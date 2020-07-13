MOUNT VERNON - On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Patricia (Patty) Fennessy (Blankenship) passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Pat was born February 7, 1938 to Audrey Adkins and Don "Oakey" Blankenship in Urbana, Ohio. After graduating from Urbana High School, she attended Ohio State University. In 1960, she married Thomas J. Fennessy, a journalist for the Columbus Dispatch. Together they raised a daughter, Siobhan and a son, James. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas. In addition to her children, she is survived by her son-in-law Ted Rice, and grandchildren Nora Beth and Thomas, sister Gloria-Jean, and cousins Sandy, Lenny and Susie and their families.

Pat was a life-long learner with a passion for reading. This led to her work as a librarian, starting in high school when she worked on the Urbana Public Library bookmobile, to her later work in the library of an environmental consulting company. She was a sharp conversationalist and loved nothing more than discussions about books, authors, movies, and history. Pat enthusiastically attended high school reunions in Urbana and kept in touch with old friends near and far by phone. She had a soft heart, sheltering many animals over her lifetime and going out of her way to help anyone or anything in distress. Plants were another passion, and she was known for her "green-thumb" and house full of greenery and flowers. She delighted in beautiful things and had a wonderful eye for color, interior design and making things lovely. Pat also volunteered for various causes during her lifetime, including political campaigns, the libraries of her children's schools, and helping to establish the first homeless shelter in Mount Vernon. She was a loving and compassionate person who will always be in the hearts of those who knew her.

A small family service will be held on July 23 at St. Bernard's cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.

