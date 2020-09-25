URBANA - Patricia J. (Patty) Lyall, 85, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Masonic Home surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born March 30, 1935 in Mannington, WV, the daughter of the late Ray and Lareda (George) Prunty. She was a member of the Moose, the VFW, the Pearce Kerns A.L. Post # 120, and the AmVets.

Patty is survived by her husband of 22 years, Wayne Lyall; her son, David Burke; 9 grandchildren including Melissa and Jeff; 16 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Max Fiest; as well as 2 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Pamela Fiest and Jackie Burke; son, William Price; sister, Cathy Postlethwait. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on September 28, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.