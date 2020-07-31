URBANA - Patricia L Knisley, age 81, of Urbana passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 10, 1938 to the late Clyde and Annabelle (Smith) Kitchen in Thackeray, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clark R. Knisley Jr. and a brother, Gene Kitchen. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Tamara Knisley, Tina Knisley, Timothy (Laurie Hayden) Knisley and Terry Knisley; grandchildren, Teresa, Traci, Kaitlin, Matthew, Allison, Cesna, Sophia, Elijah, and Ayana; great-grandchildren: Frank, Annabelle, Abbigail, Allison, Autaviah, Aisha, Mariam, Jihan and Maimouna. Patricia is also survived by her siblings: Dorothy (Robert) Chamberlain, Betty Bunnell, Dick (Margaret) Kitchen, Mary Orahood, Robert (Phyllis) Kitchen, James (Pam) Kitchen and Mike (Teresa) Kitchen. Patricia earned the nickname of "Glamour Girl" because she always looked so nice. She also enjoyed playing the piano. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral will follow at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband, Clark in Oakdale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com