WORTHINGTON - Patricia (Pattie) Louise Pendleton, 85, of Westerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio. She was born on July 4, 1935 to the late Cyril and Dorothy Pavelka in Springfield, Ohio and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Pattie was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Alan Pendleton, granddaughter, Melissa Ann and William Stickley. She is survived by her children, Linda Sue, Eric Dean, Julie Ann and Brent Alan; brothers, Cyril (Sandy) and Michael (Joyce); sister-in-law, Lois; grandchildren, Arica Raedeane, Jordan Winston, Lauren Savanna-Deane, Jeffrey Dean and Jenna Marie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pattie was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio. As an animal lover, especially her horses, Pattie loved her life on the farm, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was a member of the United States Trotting Association, Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association and Sulky Sweeties. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Alzheimer's Association. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com