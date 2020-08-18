1/1
Patricia (Flora) Thompson
MECHANICSBURG - Patricia (Flora) Thompson, 67, of Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital of Dayton. Patricia was born September 11, 1952 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bill and Mary Lou (Myers) Flora. Patricia was a 1970 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She was an avid Bengals fan and enjoyed cheering her team on. Patricia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Brenda Adams, Stephanie Bradley and Rachel Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her brother, Steve (Debbie) Flora; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sheridan Thompson; her son, Michael Thompson; her sisters, Cheryl Lickliter, Sue Flora, Jean Flora. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held 1-3 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Joey Brown officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 2:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
