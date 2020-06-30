URBANA - Patricia Vaughn Cooper Koerner passed away on June 27, 2020 in her home. She was born March 27, 1940 and lived most of her life in Urbana, Ohio.

She worked at Mercy Memorial Hospital as an LPN, Pediatric Associates in Springfield and did private home health nursing for several years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie Cooper; sister, Nancy (John) Snyder; infant sister, Charlene Cooper at 18 months; brother-in-law, Larry Burden; daughter, Lori Routzong; granddaughter, Christina Routzong; and grandson, Colt Routzong.

She is survived by a son, Michael Andrew (Tamara) Koerner; sister, Shirley Burden; brother, Robert (Cheri) Cooper; grandchildren, Rachel Routzong, Megan Routzong, Luke Routzong, Daniel Routzong, Cassandra Koerner and Bennett Koerner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patricia loved spending time with her family and especially loved spoiling her grandkids.

She also loved her God Jehovah and his son and she was baptized in 1975.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Patricia to the Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation, 2409 E. Luke Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Private graveside services will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Arrangements in care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.