URBANA - Patrick H. Gunsaulies, 83, of Urbana, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born on May 8, 1936 in Urbana, OH, the son of Frank W. and Marietta (Turner) Gunsaulies. Pat was a lifelong resident of Champaign County and retired from WB Marvins after 45 years of service. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force with eight years of service.

Patrick was an avid OSU football fan and motorcycle rider, he loved his Harley. He also and enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, but above all else, his family came first. He was the best grandpa in the world and had a close relationship with every one of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Arlene (Butler) Gunsaulies; son, David (Jill) Gunsaulies; daughter, Jan Gunsaulies; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kara) Gunsaulies, Sierra Gunsaulies, Morgan (Jeremy) Bowman, and Jamison, Paul and Lucas Gunsaulies; great-grandchildren, Shanden, Lily, Silas, Macy, Willow, Reed and Reyals; special adopted son, Doug Holycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; special brother, Roger Austin; and sisters, Dorothy Castle, Kate Moser, Barb Slaughter and Tiny Boyer.

Thank you to and special nurse Suzzette Penrose.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with Pastors Bev Dixon and Don Young officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, with military honors.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.