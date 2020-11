URBANA - The life of Patti Reed Cotrell, who died Sept. 2, 2020, will be honored with a celebration of life on Nov. 14, 2020, at the Cheetah Lounge, located at 211 Glenn St., Urbana, Ohio. The event is scheduled from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Attendees will be required to wear protective masks and observe social distancing guidelines.