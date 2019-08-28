SPRINGFIELD - Paul Cecil Reisinger, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born on February 29, 1940, in Beaver, Ohio, the son of the late Cecil and Beatrice (Willis) Reisinger. He retired from International Harvester in 1996 after 30 years of service. Paul loved to fish anywhere there was water, but especially Lake Erie and Indian Lake. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Ann (Hall) Swaney Reisinger, three children, Kimberly Ann Reisinger, Connie Sue Reisinger, and Sarah Bethann Swaney, five grandchildren, Casey Drosdak, Allison Wolfe, Madison Johnson, Logan Boling, and Zane Richendollar, three great-grandchildren, Rowen Beau Drosdak, Paisley and Alexandrea Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Jean (Landrum) Reisinger in 1995, his sister, Lorna Jean Reisinger, and brother, Charles Reisinger. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may gather for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial will be in the Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com