Paul Cecil Reisinger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Cecil Reisinger.
Service Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
(937)-323-6439
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPRINGFIELD - Paul Cecil Reisinger, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born on February 29, 1940, in Beaver, Ohio, the son of the late Cecil and Beatrice (Willis) Reisinger. He retired from International Harvester in 1996 after 30 years of service. Paul loved to fish anywhere there was water, but especially Lake Erie and Indian Lake. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Ann (Hall) Swaney Reisinger, three children, Kimberly Ann Reisinger, Connie Sue Reisinger, and Sarah Bethann Swaney, five grandchildren, Casey Drosdak, Allison Wolfe, Madison Johnson, Logan Boling, and Zane Richendollar, three great-grandchildren, Rowen Beau Drosdak, Paisley and Alexandrea Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Jean (Landrum) Reisinger in 1995, his sister, Lorna Jean Reisinger, and brother, Charles Reisinger. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may gather for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial will be in the Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, OH   (937) 323-6439
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.