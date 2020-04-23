BOONES MILL, Va. - Paul H. Daniels of Boones Mill, Virginia and formerly of Urbana, passed away April 19, 2020. Paul was born March 18, 1955, in Champaign County, to the late George H. Daniels Sr. and Beulah Caudill Logel who survives.

Paul worked for Champaign Telephone Company when he lived in Urbana. He then worked as his own company, PHD Telecom, installing fiber optic wiring. It was then he met the love of his life, Dina Garinian and settled in Virginia. They built their home outside of Boones Mill and created Boxer Ridge. It was then he began working construction and enjoying their life on their mountain. He loved his family, their boxers, horses, and hunting.

Paul is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dina Garinian Daniels, daughter Stacy Wright (Allan) of Tennessee, son Paul M (Cara) Daniels of Roanoke, stepdaughter Jenna (Bobby) Sherrill of Roanoke, grandson Owen Daniels, step granddaughters Julie, Jessa, and Morgan. He is also survived by his mother Beulah Caudill, Logel of Palmetto, Florida; brother George (Jane) Daniels Jr, sisters Enola (Mick) Sparrow of Springfield, Mary (Tom) Grider of Indianapolis, Cherylene (John) Bails of Bellefontaine, Lisa (Duane) Pence of New Carlisle and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Virginia and in Ohio.