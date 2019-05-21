URBANA - Paul Phillip Spence, 64, of Urbana passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in Urbana Health and Rehab.

He was born July 10, 1954 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of Ross William and Louise (Cummings) Spence. Paul was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School. He worked 13 years at Grimes followed by 18 years with American Pan Company. He enjoyed drinking Coca-Cola and baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds. Paul's most enjoyable passion was flying aircraft, especially The Grimes Flying Lab.

Paul is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Dunlap, brothers, Bill (Sandra) Spence and Jeff (Shannon) Spence, nieces and nephews, Lori, Julie, Bobby, Julie, Shannon, Brandon, Amber and Gavin and a special friend, Roger and Debbie Deere.

He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Melanie Ann; and special friend, Leah LaRue.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Father Ignatius Madanu officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the services.

Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grimes Champaign County Flying Lab, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

