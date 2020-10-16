URBANA - Pauline Mattox, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Pauline was born on December 4, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio, born to William and Dorothea (Krapp) Reaver. Pauline was the last surviving member of her family. She had 4 brothers, Paul, Bruce, Warren and Ross Reaver. She graduated from New Moorefield High School in 1949. She was a 4-H advisor, worked at Urbana Daily Citizen, and the Urbana Senior Citizen Center for 20 years. She was a member of Cedar Swamp Council for 5 years. Pauline married Warren Mattox on December 4, 1953.

Among survivors, Pauline is survived by her daughter Karen Woodruff, a son, Steven (LuAnn) Mattox, 2 granddaughters, Stephanie (Garrett) Nichols and Tina Gemienhardt, grandson Jeffrey Baugh, 7 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan, Mason Baugh, Ashley, Joel Gemienhardt, Jason Yocum, Jacob Craig, great-great-grandson Colson and bonus grandchildren Jessica (Jason) Bryant, Kacidee, Kyleigh Bryant, Ben (Sierra) Grooms, Zeke, Brynlee Grooms, many nieces and nephews, Daniel Marrox, Harold Boysel, David Boysel, Dorothea Greiner, Bob Greiner, Gene Greiner, special friends Shirley Bodey, Clem Hoberty, Carole Hazlett, Barbara Carlisle. Pauline is preceded in death by her husband Warren Matton; an eight-day-old grandson, Maximus; nephew, Doug Boysel; sister-in-law, Alice Boysel; grandson LJ Gemienhardt; son-in-law John Woodruff; and special friends Dean Hazlett, Peg Christian, and her best friend Ruth Hoberty. A special thanks to LuAnn and Steve Mattox, Karen Woodruff, Jessica Bryant, and Destiny Kriesel for the dedicated home care they gave Pauline, along with the staff at Vancrest Nursing Home, and the Hospice team for the love, care and support given to Pauline.

A viewing will be at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 20 also at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Dan Meister officiating. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Urbana Senior Citizen Center, 701 S. Walnut Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or to Hospice 100 W. McCreight Ave. Suite 400, Springfield, Ohio 45504.

