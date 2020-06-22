URBANA - Peggy Ann (North) Kerns, 93, of Urbana, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John D. and Elizabeth (Donahue) North. Peggy was a 1944 graduate of St. Mary High School, Urbana, Ohio, and a graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing, Hamilton, Ohio. Following her graduation, she worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Ohio. Peggy married Joseph D. Kerns on October 9, 1948. Peggy was a member of St. Mary's Parish for 93 years and she served on practically every Board and committee of the parish during her lifetime. She was also a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the Champaign County Library.

Peggy is survived by her children, Ann Comer of Port Washington, Wisconsin, Joan Place (Jim) of Dayton, Ohio, Mark Kerns of Springfield, Ohio, John Kerns of Naples, Florida, Julie McDaniel (Rod) of Lebanon, Ohio, and Deanna Sundheimer of Urbana, Ohio. Peggy is also survived by her grandchildren, Jimmy Place (Connie), Peggy Butze (Eric), Carolyn Heller (Ryan), Katie Becker (Zach), Joe Kerns, Claire McDaniel, Brian McDaniel and by eleven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband and his brothers and sister, her parents, her twin sister Patricia Shockey (Robert), her sisters, Mary Feather (Howard) and Helen Welsh (Joseph), her brothers, Jack and William North, and her sons-in-law, Brendan Comer and Alan Sundheimer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 231 Washington Avenue, Urbana with Father Greg Konerman, celebrant. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. The family is being served by the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 642 S. Main Street, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy Kerns' memory to The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or to the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.