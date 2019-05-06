URBANA - Peggy E. Thurman, 59, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born March 12, 1960 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold S. and Zella M. (Amlin) McCormick. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family, reading, camping, gardening and planting flowers. Peggy was a member of the Urbana Church of the Nazarene and a 1978 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Don Thurman, daughter, Chelsey (Adam) Spragen, son, Ryan (Rachel Hopper) Thurman, sister Pam (Curt) Burgel, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Norma J. Kelley and nephew Jeff A. Kelley.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. St. Rte. 29, Urbana, Ohio.

A celebration of life service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2019 with Pastor Tom Amlin officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL., Memphis TN 38105-9959 or to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com