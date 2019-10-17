MECHANICSBURG - Peggy Lee Foulk, age 68, passed away Tuesday, October 15 in her home, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born during the blizzard on December 23, 1950 in Mechanicsburg, OH, the youngest of six sisters, to Evelyn (Davey) and Curtis Moore.

Peggy was a 1969 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, where she gracefully served as the homecoming queen. She spent her 37-year career touching many lives in both Champaign and Clark counties in education, serving as a teacher, building administrator, director of curriculum and coach's wife. She was an active attendant of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Peggy loved traveling with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and anything that involved her family and friends. She showed patience, she encouraged forgiveness and, most of all, provided an endless amount of support and love to everyone.

Peggy was blessed with having five older sisters who cared and loved her unconditionally, Connie (Bill) Fritts, Betty (Buck) Davis, Donna (Earl) Law, Joan (Bill) Welch, Lindy (Jim) Lough. They were all the best of friends. She was deeply loved by her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, Clarence (Ed), 3 sons and their spouses; Chad (Trish), Brad (Sara), Brett (Amanda); 8 grandchildren, Luke, Mylee, Lily, Lincoln, Lexi, Ava, Elle and Carter. Her beautiful smile and loving heart will be missed.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2643 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503, with Pastor Sam Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio.

