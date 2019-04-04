URBANA — Peggy Rice, 56, of Urbana, passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was born December 4, 1962 in Springfield, OH, a daughter of Thomas and Nancy (Fuller) Finch.

Survivors include her father, Thomas Finch; husband, Gary Rice; son, Anthony Craig Rice (Bridgette); dear cousin of her father's family, Karen Davidson; and brother-in-law, Noah Abraham Rice, and his daughter, Mara Rice.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

A gathering of friends will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 642 S. Main St., Urbana.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.