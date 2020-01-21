WEST LIBERTY - Peggy Sue Trout, 77, of St Paris, OH, formerly of Logan County, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 30, 1942 in Zanesville, OH, the daughter of Gerald B. and Sylvia (Stevens) Watkins. Peggy loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events. She also enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. Before her retirement from Walmart, Peggy was passionate about Baton Twirling. She was an accomplished Baton Twirler and was a judge at the National Baton Twirling Championships. She was awarded the State Champion at the age of 17. She served as the Baton and Flag Corps advisor for both Riverside High School and Indian Lake High School for many years. She was a member of the National Academy of Accredited Twirling Teachers; the Ohio NBTH Judges & Teachers Assistant; as well as the International Judges Academy. She was the director for The Blue Jacket Baton and Drum Corps, Rushsylvania Rockettes and The Trojan Baton & Drum Corps in London, OH. She taught many students privately in Logan County and the surrounding areas. Peggy also appeared several times on television in Columbus with the Jack Sharic School of Dance. Survivors include her daughters, Audra (Tab) Worsham, Carmel (Scott) Wiford, Nichole (Rich) Clark; brother, Steve (Bonnie) Watkins; sisters Bonnie (Don) Casey and Jo Miller; sister-in-law Barbara (Dennis) Kauffman; grandchildren Danielle, Jacob, Jared, Carson, Mackenzie and Andrew; great-grandchild, Everley Worsham; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl M. Trout in 2010. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, January 23, 2020 at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5591 US Rt 68 South, West Liberty, OH 43357. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or The , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Email condolences may be directed to www.jenningsfarley.com