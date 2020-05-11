MARYSVILLE - Penny L. Ingram, 71, of Marysville died Wednesday evening, May 6, at her home following many years of fragile health. A person of great faith, she was a member of the New California Presbyterian Church and loved to listen to church hymns and Gospel Music. She was a quiet person in her demeanor but was a friend to everyone, she always had a smile on her face and was described by a friend as the nicest person she ever knew. Penny enjoyed putting puzzles together, loved living in the country and was known as a very good homemaker. She was born June 23, 1948 in Columbus to the late Marion M. and Alberta Davis Kuhn. She was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Arms; 2 brothers, Roger Davis and Ray Kuhn. Penny is survived by her husband Roger E. Ingram whom she married May 17, 1993 in Marysville; children, Michelle Bryan of Marysville, Renee Davidson-King of Salyersville, KY; a step son, Paul (Pamela) Ingram of Ostrander; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Vicki (Don) Booth; a brother, Richard (Kathy) Kuhn of Ostrander; and her canine friend Pettie. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Milford Center Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Dunbar officiating. The service is open to family and friends. Please practice social distancing. A memorial service to celebrate Penny's life will be held at the New California Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, New California Presbyterian Church, in care of INGRAM FUNERAL HOME, who is completing arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020.