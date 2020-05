MARYSVILLE - Penny L. Ingram, 71, of Marysville died Wednesday evening, May 6, at her home following many years of fragile health. A person of great faith, she was a member of the New California Presbyterian Church and loved to listen to church hymns and Gospel Music. She was a quiet person in her demeanor but was a friend to everyone, she always had a smile on her face and was described by a friend as the nicest person she ever knew. Penny enjoyed putting puzzles together, loved living in the country and was known as a very good homemaker. She was born June 23, 1948 in Columbus to the late Marion M. and Alberta Davis Kuhn. She was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Arms; 2 brothers, Roger Davis and Ray Kuhn. Penny is survived by her husband Roger E. Ingram whom she married May 17, 1993 in Marysville; children, Michelle Bryan of Marysville, Renee Davidson-King of Salyersville, KY; a step son, Paul (Pamela) Ingram of Ostrander; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Vicki (Don) Booth; a brother, Richard (Kathy) Kuhn of Ostrander; and her canine friend Pettie. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Milford Center Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Dunbar officiating. The service is open to family and friends. Please practice social distancing. A memorial service to celebrate Penny's life will be held at the New California Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, New California Presbyterian Church, in care of INGRAM FUNERAL HOME, who is completing arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com