URBANA - Peter F. Baltes was born January 18, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio to Gerald R. and Margaret (Peg Langen) Baltes. He passed away January 7, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle against cancer. Peter grew up in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, graduating from Mechanicsburg High School in 1990 where he played trumpet in the band. Peter worked at Chet's IGA while in high school until joining the military. He joined the US Air Force in October 1991. He served during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. While serving, and for years afterward he became active with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He volunteered at camps, raised funds to support the programs and was a mentor to the kids. After his military service ended in May 1997, Peter settled in Spokane, Washington, working in the medical supply field for Gulf South and later working for Cascade Windows as an Inventory Control Coordinator. During this time, he continued raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and became involved with the American Cancer Society. Peter volunteered in leadership positions chairing the West Plains Relay for Life and attending Relay for Life events to support his friends from Spokane to Stevens County. His caring heart and love for others also extended to his friends and family. Whatever anyone needed, Peter was the first to lend a hand. Peter loved his dog Emma. He loved taking walks in the mountains, playing trivia at the Swinging Doors and spending time with his many friends. Peter is survived by his mother Margaret (Peg Langen) Baltes; sisters Maria McNicol (Dave Baker), Susan Roof (Tony Roland) and Judy Rannes (Jim); and brothers Gerald A. Baltes (Marti) and David Baltes. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of special longtime friends in Washington and Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald R. "Jerry" Baltes and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Services were held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 pm in the enclosed shelter house at the Goshen Park, 4150 South Parkview Road, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to charity in Peter's name. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.