NORTH LEWISBURG - Phillip E. Dunham, 84, of Cable, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 29, 1935 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Richard D. and Elsie E. (Comer) Dunham.

Phillip served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War earning a Purple Heart. He was very proud to be an American and displayed his collection of eagles and USA memorabilia all throughout his home. Phillip enjoyed being outdoors, either mowing his lawn or sitting in the garage watching sports and talking to the neighbors.

His survivors include his wife of 44 years, Karen S. (Overfield) Dunham; his daughters, Angel (Jim) Legge and Nicki (Don) Boitnott; his sons, Phil (Tracey) Dunham, Doug (Alyssa) Dunham, Yancy (Angie) Dunham and Todd (Wendy) Spain; his grandchildren, Macie (Adam) Moore, J.T. (Amber) Legge, Mckenzie Legge, Addison Legge, Jarrin (Heather) Overfield, Andrea (fiancé, Meg Sutherland) Boitnott, Lindsey (Matt) Tolan, Chyla (Colby) Snedeker, Stephen Dunham, Tyler Dunham, Dereck Dunham, Trenton (fiancé Kassidy Randall) Dunham, Kirby (fiance Kamyrn Beaver) Dunham, Garrett Dunham, Holden Dunham, Ava Dunham, Ella Dunham, Hayden Dunham, Tommy (Gracie)Spain and Nyx Spain; 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jerry (Joyce) Dunham, Paul (Barbara) Dunham and Dwight (Diane) Dunham; as well as several nieces and nephews. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Becky James and a brother, Dick Dunham. The family will hold a celebration of life service at their convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.