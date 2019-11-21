URBANA - Phillip Eugene Day, age 80, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the evening of November 18, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1939, in Brush Creek – Otway, Ohio.

He was the son of the late Rev. Roy Clayton and Alice Louise (Crabtree) Day. Phillip is survived by his children, Owen (Kyong) Day, Donald (Ann) Day, Roger Day and Tiffany (Daniel) Kiely; grandchildren, Beth, Miejie, Mary, and Julia; step-children, Sherry Rogan, Angie (Brian) Coleman and Larry (Laura) Johnson; step-grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Shoemaker, Thomas (Rachel) Rogan, Caleb Rogan (Amber Wilson), Brooke (Sam) Carroll, Taylor Coleman, Mike (Nicole) Miller, Shane Ware (Casey Kendrick), Madison Johnson, Logan Johnson; several step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nancy (Jeff) Ervin and Ronald Day. He was preceded in death by Sandra L. Copas Day, his loving wife of 31 years, and his sister, Linda Day Varney.

Phillip loved his family and friends. Phillip served briefly in the United States Army Reserves. He was the owner of Day's Drywall for several years until retirement. He was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, archery, and boating. Phillip enjoyed traveling, movies, games, and spending time with family and friends. Phillip was an expert in archery and won various state and local competitions.

He loved singing gospel at church events with his sister Nancy, and brother-in-law Jeff. Phillip served faithfully for many years as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Living Faith Baptist Church, Urbana, and Bloomwood Baptist Church, Lithopolis, Ohio. He had also helped in the construction of these churches. One of his most treasured Bible verses is: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but shall have everlasting life" (John 3:16).

Viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with a celebration of his life beginning at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Ray Branstiter will be officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.