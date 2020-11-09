BELLEFONTAINE - Phyllis A. Standley, 83, of Logan County, passed away early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 in Mary Rutan Hospital, surrounded by her family, after suffering a stroke.

She was born in Jerome, Ohio on October 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Bernard and Mildred Guy.

On November 25, 1956, she married Nigle L. Standley and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her first granddaughter, Kristen (Siler) Vennekotter and by her brother, Eugene Guy.

She is survived by six children, along with their spouses, and twenty-one grandchildren: William and Joni (Standley) Siler of Bellefontaine (Kristen, Jordan, Jacob, and Hunter); Jeff and Jane (Maier) Standley of Powell, Ohio (Morgan, Joel, Madison, and Griffen); John and Pam (Standley) Taylor of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania (Alex and Clayton); Greg and Jennifer (Yoder) Standley of New Albany, Ohio (Abigail, Sydney, Jonah, and Spencer); John and Dawna (Murdoch) Standley of Plain City, Ohio (Andrew, Adam, Seth, Emma, and Hannah); and Brandon and Bess (Reddick) Standley of Bellefontaine (Evan, Owen, and Reagan). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ella and Jack Vennekotter of Sugar Land, Texas and Franklin Siler of Bellefontaine. Phyllis is also survived by three sisters, Bernice Ross of Kenton, Ohio; Clara Shuster of LaRue, Ohio; and Eileen Guy of Broadway, Ohio.

After high school Phyllis worked in the administrative offices of O.M. Scott in Marysville, Ohio. Following her marriage, Nigle's military service took them to Lincoln, Nebraska where their oldest child was born.

She spent the remainder of her life serving her family by attending school, sports, and special events of her children and grandchildren. She taught Sunday School at First Regular Baptist for 27 years and loved her Lord. In her later life, she was a member of Grace Chapel in Santa Fe, Ohio.

She valued the lost art of listening, and was the anchor of her family. She will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from noon to 2:00 pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm at the funeral home on Wednesday and burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 E. Palmer Rd., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

