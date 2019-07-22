WEST LIBERTY - Phyllis Jean Morris, 89, of West Liberty, passed away Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 23, 1929 to the late Jacob Arthur and Mary Mildred (Humphrey) Detweiler. Phyllis was also preceded in death by a brother, Jacob Lowell Detweiler, son-in-law Max Wilkins, father-in-law and mother-in-law Everett and Delphia Morris, sister-in-law Virginia Morris Rainsberger, and brother-in-law James Morris.

Phyllis married John Morris on August 31, 1951 in Bellefontaine, and he survives in West Liberty. She is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Anita and Rick Pittenger and granddaughter Julia; son and daughter-in-law Dr. Paul and Myra Morris, granddaughter Kristin, grandson and wife Jonathan and Sarah and great-granddaughters Eliza and Sadie, step-grandson Josh, step-grandson and fiancée Elijah and Shyann and step-great-grandson Hunter; daughter Alicia Wilkins, step-granddaughter and husband Kellee and Chris, step-great-grandchildren Xavier, Lucas, and Lillian, step-grandson and wife Jacob and Delayna, step-great-grandchildren Jude, Lydia, Levi, and Micah; son and daughter-in-law Tim and Kelly Morris, granddaughter and husband Brittney and Eric, great-grandchildren Evalena and Nehemiah, grandson and wife Cody and Jessica, great-grandchildren Aria, Luke, and Daniel, granddaughter Madison; brother-in-law Robert Morris; sister-in-law Doris Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of West Liberty High School and a 1953 graduate of Cleveland Bible College, now Malone University. She taught Sunday school classes for many years. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Friends Church, Cable, and the Mt. Carmel Women's Missionary Fellowship. She had worked various office jobs and had worked in housekeeping at Green Hills Care Center for 12 years. Phyllis enjoyed reading, word searches, and collecting cardinals and snowmen. She blessed many people over the years with her singing and her card ministry.

Pastor Jereme Proudman and Cody Morris, Phyllis' grandson, will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard-Kingscreek Road, Cable, where visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard-Kingscreek Road, Cable, Ohio, or to Evangelical Friends Mission, PO Box 771139, Wichita, KS 67277.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com