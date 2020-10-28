1/1
Phyllis Marie Mitchell
ST. PARIS - Phyllis Marie Mitchell, age 91, of Conover, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Hospice Care at Springfield Regional Hospital, Springfield, Ohio. Phyllis was born on June 9, 1929 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Erda (Miller) Spohn. She married Garner V. Mitchell on February 11, 1956 and he survives. Phyllis is also survived by two daughters, Nancy Mitchell and Sally Minton, three grandchildren, Holly, Joshua and Jesse Minton and three great-grandchildren, Ivy, Albert and Easton. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1947. Phyllis was a member of the Lena Baptist Church where she was the church pianist & organist, and a member of the American Baptist Women. She loved music, spending time with her family, gardening and in years past, helping Garner on the farm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, S. High Street, St. Paris, OH. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing of 6 ft. and masks are recommended. Memorial donations may be made to JSP Fire and EMS District, P.O. Box 648, St. Paris, OH 43072. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
