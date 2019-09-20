NORTH LEWISBURG - Porter "J.B." Combs, 82, of North Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 2, 1937 in Kentucky, the son of Joe Preston and Jewel (Finch) Combs.

Porter retired from Navistar after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Trinity Chapel, Church of Christ in Christian Union, Milford Center.

J.B. was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and squirrel hunting and spending time at Natural Bridge in Kentucky.

He also was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. His hobbies included wood working, black powder gun building, shooting, muzzle loaders, Farmall tractors, collecting toy tractors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 yrs., Gloria Jean Combs; sons, Paul Eric Combs and Misty Graham, and Jeromey Combs (Amanda Meyer); daughters, Teresa Lynne Crabtree and Terry Crabtree, Carmen Huffman and Robert Huffman, and Cathy and Scott Carder; brothers, Audney (Frances) Combs and Don (Jody) Combs; 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy A. Combs; brothers, James Scoby Bush, Joe Charles Combs; sister, Mary Ann Jolliff; and a niece, Tanita Caudill.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in FRESHWATER, MCDONALD, and VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg with Rev. Keith Castle officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Avenue, P.O. Box 613, Marysville, Ohio 43040.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.