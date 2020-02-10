COLUMBUS - R. Kevin Kerns of Columbus, Ohio died peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Robert C. and Margaret (Strapp) Kerns. A member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Urbana and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Marble Cliff, Kevin graduated from St. Mary Catholic School and Springfield Catholic High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marymount College of Kansas, Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Dayton, and Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School (Evening Division).

The friends Kevin made throughout his life, and his colleagues at the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Crabbe, Brown, Jones, Potts & Schmidt, Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter, and the Law Office of R. Kevin Kerns meant the world to him.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, and Kathryn S. Kerns and Karen Kerns Dresser. Survivors include sisters Sharon A. Kerns (Mike Birck), Jennifer R. Ivory (Bill Ivory), Noel K. Kerns, and niece Nora K. Ivory.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN CENTRAL CHAPEL, 403 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio. Burial will be in Oak Dale Cemetery, 319 Patrick Avenue, Urbana, Ohio on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make contributions in Kevin's memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Center, 409 Industry Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43204 or The Heinzerling Memorial Foundation, 1800 Heinzerling Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43223.