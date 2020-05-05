RICHWOOD - Ralph A. Huffman, 75, of Richwood, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was born August 24, 1944 in Urbana to the late Edward Lee and Mary E. (Hutchins) Huffman. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Janet Edmunds and Ronald Lee Huffman. Ralph had served in the Army National Guard. When he was a young man, he helped his grandfather dig graves at the local cemetery. But he had a true passion for farming. He loved planting and harvesting. He even liked milking cows. In later years, he treasured the exchange of farm stories with other farmers. Most recently he had worked for the Village of Richwood in the Street Dept. Ralph had been a member of the former Central United Methodist Church, now Rush Creek UMC. He ran the clock for North Union High School football for 17 years. He was also on the chain gang for the JR. High. Ralph enjoyed watching Westerns, Demo Derby's, going to the Richwood Fair and attending family activities. Surviving is his wife, Sue A. (Schmelzer) Huffman. They were married January 23, 1977 at Central UMC. Also surviving are their son Michael (Shannon) Huffman of Urbana, grandkids Patricia (Nick Tanuredjo) Huffman, Shaina, Ryan and Alexis Huffman, sibling: Jean Wright, Linda (Bill) Rose, Evelyn Heater, Judy Miller and Rita (Bob) Miller, all of Urbana. Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Claibourne Cemetery. Pastor Josh Freshour will officiate. Due to the current health concerns, there will be only private family calling hours. The STOFCHECK-BALLINGER FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 5 to May 6, 2020.