GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ralph David Westfall, born in North Lewisburg, OH in 1934, died at home on January 25, 2020 after a long illness.

Son of Ralph Benjamin Westfall and Margaret (Moore) Westfall, he is survived by his devoted wife Barbara Ann Peters of 28 years; older brother John Leonard Westfall; three children by first wife Greta Stromberg, daughter Torin Leslie Judd (Brian), son Davd Kirt Westfall, Esq. (Theresa Behrens, Esq.), daughter Lisa Marie Westfall (Keith Albee); granddaughter Naomi Mahala Judd Farr; grandson Nathan Curtis Judd; granddaughter Kayla Janice Iannuccilli; and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. David was pre-deceased by his older sister Sara Annette Keeran and his younger sister Rosemary Margaret Smith.

David grew up on the family farm in North Lewisburg, OH and received a BFA from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MFA from SUNY-New Paltz. He proudly served in the United States Navy (active Reserves) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from 1957-1959. A gifted three-dimensional artist-beloved by his students-David taught art, set design and stage craft at the high school level in the New York State Public School system for 23 years. Known for his creative work in glass, silver and clay, David spent summers in Santorini, Greece and Inbe, Japan apprenticing Master Potters.

A member of Actors Equity, AGMA and SAG, David was a featured actor in many staged performances with Honolulu Community Theater, The York Theatre, Equity Library Theater, Woodstock Playhouse, Theater Guild of Rockingham County, The Little Theater of Winston-Salem, Triad Stage and the 48-Hour Film Festival; he directed for York Theatre and Greensboro Opera, appeared in many television commercials and in motion pictures FLIRTING WITH DISASTER and PATCH ADAMS. David loved collaborating with young film makers at UNCSA, where he appeared in over a dozen student films.

An avid motorcycle rider, aviator, potter, writer and Civil War buff, David especially loved his chocolate Labrador Benny, purple iris, and sunsets.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.