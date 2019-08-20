GRANDVILLE, Mich. - Ralph E. Huffman, age 79, of Grandville, MI., passed away on Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019.

He was born in Urbana, OH, on April 25, 1940 to Othus and Pauline Huffman, who preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marlene Donaldson, Betty Johnson and Wanda Moore, two brothers, Charles and Willard Huffman, one grandson, Butch Huffman. His survivors include three sons, Chip (Lynda) Huffman, Dennis (Michelle) Huffman, and Doug Huffman (Mike Bunch), three sisters, Shirley (Gene) Woods, Terry (Russ) Cohm, Vonnie (John) Yaney, one brother, Dick Huffman, and several nephews and nieces and cousins, all of Urbana, OH.

Ralph worked as a supervisor at McInerne Spring and Wire and retired from Jedco Aerospace in 2006. Ralph was an active man who could argue with you until you would end up laughing with each other. Ralph loved spending time with family and friends. He liked talking politics, sports and cars. Per Ralph's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ralph's life will take place on Sept. 21, 2019 at 2630 Burlingame Ave., S.W. Wyoming, MI. 49509.

