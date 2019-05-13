Ralph Ray "Ron" Latham

Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-4227
Obituary
URBANA - Ralph Ray "Ron" Latham, 71, of Urbana, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He was born on March 15, 1948 in Urbana, OH, a son of Thomas Monroe and Lillian Elise (Smith) Latham. Ron was a graduate of Graham High School, a member of the local VFW and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. He was a retired general contractor for the real estate business.

Survivors include his companion, Mary Dean; daughters, Shelly Olson (Rick) of Delaware and Natalie Latham of Phoenix, AZ; son, Nicholas Latham of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Mitchell Olson; sisters, Kay Slesinger Rich of Ft. Myers, FL, and Jeri-Lynn Drew (Dave) of Xenia, OH; brothers, Thomas Latham (Diana) of Urbana and William Buroker of Urbana; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, John Nolan and Ray Back, both of Urbana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Latham and Ed Latham; and sister, Kathy Holden.

The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2019
