URBANA - Ralph Ray "Ron" Latham, 71, of Urbana, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He was born on March 15, 1948 in Urbana, OH, a son of Thomas Monroe and Lillian Elise (Smith) Latham. Ron was a graduate of Graham High School, a member of the local VFW and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. He was a retired general contractor for the real estate business.

Survivors include his companion, Mary Dean; daughters, Shelly Olson (Rick) of Delaware and Natalie Latham of Phoenix, AZ; son, Nicholas Latham of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Mitchell Olson; sisters, Kay Slesinger Rich of Ft. Myers, FL, and Jeri-Lynn Drew (Dave) of Xenia, OH; brothers, Thomas Latham (Diana) of Urbana and William Buroker of Urbana; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, John Nolan and Ray Back, both of Urbana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Latham and Ed Latham; and sister, Kathy Holden.

The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City.

