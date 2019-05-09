MECHANICSBURG - Ralph W. Charles, 92, of Mechanicsburg passed away May 6, 2019 in the Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Covington, Ohio.

He was born August 1, 1926 in East Liberty, Ohio.

He retired from International Harvester after 30 years of service and was a member of U.A.W Union #402. He was also a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union.

He is survived by his son, Michael Charles; step-son, Ron Love; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Garnet L. Charles; 1 sister; 3 brothers; and a step-son, Robert.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanicsburg at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Stewart officiating.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD, & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com