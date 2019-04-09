BELLEFONTAINE - Ralph Walter Schultz, 92, of West Liberty, passed away Sunday evening, April 7, 2019.

He was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on August 3, 1926, to the late Edwin Carl and Frieda Anna (Moeller) Schultz. Ralph was also preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Lee (Ensign) Schultz, four siblings, children Michael Duff and Elizabeth Hoylman, and two grandchildren, Chad Duff and Dani Marie Duff.

A veteran of World War II, Ralph served in the US Army Air Corp. He attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce from Central Michigan University. Ralph owned and operated as printer Big Red Q Quickprint in Bellefontaine for many years.

Ralph loved to work with the youth in Word of Life, where he was active for 20 years, and was a former member of the Logan County Actors Guild. Ralph was a member of Gideon's International and Grace Baptist Church, Urbana.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Gloria (Wooley) Duff Schultz of West Liberty, whom he married on November 5, 2010; children, Susan (Robert) Kleine of Massachusetts, Sally (James) Robison of Radnor, Stephen (Genie) Schultz of New York, Susan (Dave) Johns of Belle Center, Mary (Darryl) Stumbo of Bellefontaine, and Jim (Pam) Duff of West Liberty; grandchildren, Kelsey and Emily Kleine, Hunter, Kaylah, and Taylor Schultz, Jennifer Zissler, Jeremy Johns, Jason Johns, Angel Payne, Tiffany Simpson, Nikki Chambers, Haley Castle, Drew Castle, Jessica Dolan, and Meghan Schuster; numerous great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Glenn Shearer of Arizona; and adopted daughter Sue Stotler of DeGraff.

A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home Road, Urbana, with Pastors Aaron Samples and Ken Dady officiating. Military honors will be provided by members of the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home Road, Urbana, OH 43078.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com