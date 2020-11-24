ST. PARIS - Ray C. Maurice, age 97, of Rosewood passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Landings of Sidney. He was born March 10, 1923, to the late Herman C. and Thora E. (Lemmon) Maurice.

He was born and raised on the family farm south of Rosewood where he grain farmed and had a herd of Jersey cattle and hogs. Ray graduated in 1941 from Harrison-Adams High School in Rosewood. He lived a life of faith in his Lord and Savior, and was a life-long member of the Rosewood United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.

Ray is survived by three sons, a daughter, and their spouses: Ron (Bev) Maurice, Jim (Valerie) Maurice, Dean (Sharon) Maurice, and Judy (Dan) Whitehead, all of the Rosewood area. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Susan (Bob) Russell of Pontiac, Illinois. Grandchildren include Scott (Stacey) Maurice, Blake (Amy) Maurice, Andy (Julie) Maurice, Jenny (Jeff) Bell, Michael (Billie) Maurice, Jason (Leslie) Maurice, Jill Errett, Ryan (Kendra) Maurice, Shonda (Nathan) Bailey, Greg (Krissy) Whitehead, and Mark (Charla) Whitehead, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Norma M. (Evans) Maurice, a son, Dan, and Dan's first wife, Marlene Maurice, and his siblings, Faye (Paul) Geuy, Hazel Mae Maurice, Ivan (Maxine) Maurice, Vivian (Donald) Evilsizor, and Clyde Maurice.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday in the Rosewood United Methodist Church. Private Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery. Social distancing of 6 ft and masks are required. Donations may be made to the church of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.