URBANA - Raymond "Ray" J. VanGee, 82, of Urbana, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 31, 1937 in Palmyra, New York, the son of the late Isaac and Louise (Kent) VanGee.

Raymond enjoyed working in his TNT Hot Dog concession trailers, where he was known as the "Hot Dog Man." He provided his Hot Dog trailer to Johnson Welding, flea markets and fairs across Ohio.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Anne Hutt and Mary Ann Graham; and his grandchildren, Kelly Rea McGillivray and Chris Dean McGillivray; and great-grandson, Grayson McGillivray.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan H. (Taylor) VanGee

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Friends may call there 5-6 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.