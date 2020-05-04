URBANA - Rebecca Ann Master, age 81, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Mercy Health. She was born on November 6, 1938 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Randall) Ballard. In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Barbara Ballard. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Jennifer (Larry) Lutz and Tammi Mustar; grandchildren Zachary Mustar, Nicklaus (Anna) Lutz, Caitlin (Nick) Fennen, Brandon (Hannah) Lutz, Megan Mustar, and Autumn Mustar; great-grandchildren Alexis Mustar, Penelope Morris, and Lilly Snyder; as well as her brother, Jim Ballard. Rebecca was deeply devoted to her faith, she was a member of Concord United Methodist Church, active in Emmaus and spent many years as a clown named "Miss New Hope," spreading the word of Christ at social gatherings. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Vancrest of Urbana, where she worked on Rainbow Wing for many years before retiring. Rebecca participated in 4-H in her younger years and then became an Adviser in her adult years, she was involved in Eastern Star and was Mother Adviser of International Order of Rainbows for Girls. She loved collecting pictures of family and friends and there wasn't anything she couldn't knit. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 1 to 3 p.m. with her life celebration service beginning at 3 p.m., Pastor Sherri Blackwell officiating. To abide with the regulations set forth for public gatherings due to the COVID 19 virus, we are restricted to allowing only 50 people in the funeral home at one given time. Please know that your presence is appreciated by the family but safety is our first concern. If you have a mask, we kindly ask that you wear it as well as maintaining social distance. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020.