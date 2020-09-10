1/1
Rebecca J. "Becky" Rupert
URBANA - Rebecca J. "Becky" Rupert, 79, of Urbana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on September 9, 2020. Becky was born on April 26, 1941, in Urbana, the daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Ruth (Overfield) Jenkins. Becky graduated from Urbana High School. She shared her love with her 6 children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They all kept her busy through the years. Her favorite activity was watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She was their biggest fan. Her favorite time was the time she spent at family gatherings. Becky is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Rupert; brother, Jerry Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Sharon Jenkins. She is survived by her children, Laurie (Danny) King, Mark (Phyllis) Brooks, Melissa Cooper, Hope (Larry) Searles, C.W. (Dawn) Rupert and Heather (Larry) Webb; grandchildren, William "Bill" King, Abbey Ledford, Toby Brooks, Katelin Cooper, Kassie Kendall, Addie Kendall, Kellie Kendall, Tucker Searles, Jared Rupert and Haley Jumper; great-grandchildren, Kamden, Alannah, Owynn, Maddison, McKenzie, Logan, Brevan, Brady, Lexi, Alex and Jonas. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Norm Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Becky's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Vancrest for their kind and compassionate care. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
