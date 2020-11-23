1/
Reta M. (Bosley) Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MECHANICSBURG - Reta M. (Bosley) Ward, 97, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Urbana Place. She was born July 4, 1923 in Washington Court House, the daughter of Clayton and Bertie (Brant) Bosley. Reta was a lifelong Christian. She was a beautician for many years in Mechanicsburg. She enjoyed being a musician as she sang, played the piano, accordion, and bass guitar. In her free time, she would sew, crochet and quilt, but most of all loved being with her family.

Reta is survived by her children, Beverly Foster, Larry (Connie) Borders and Shirley (Stephen) Ferst; grandchildren, Sheryl Bard, Donald Bard, Duane Borders, Matthew Borders, Stephanne (Michael) Jones, Shannon (Jevon) Monaghan and Spencer Ferst; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cecil Borders; second husband, Willis Ward; daughter, Carol Borders; great-granddaughter, Kayla Jean Monaghan; siblings, Erma Weaver, Ruth Franks, Edwin Bosley, Carl Bosley, Ruby Howell, Thurman, Dennie, Lewis Bosley.

Contributions may be made in Reta's memory to the First Baptist Church, 138 W. Plum St., St Paris, OH 43072.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved