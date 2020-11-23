MECHANICSBURG - Reta M. (Bosley) Ward, 97, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Urbana Place. She was born July 4, 1923 in Washington Court House, the daughter of Clayton and Bertie (Brant) Bosley. Reta was a lifelong Christian. She was a beautician for many years in Mechanicsburg. She enjoyed being a musician as she sang, played the piano, accordion, and bass guitar. In her free time, she would sew, crochet and quilt, but most of all loved being with her family.

Reta is survived by her children, Beverly Foster, Larry (Connie) Borders and Shirley (Stephen) Ferst; grandchildren, Sheryl Bard, Donald Bard, Duane Borders, Matthew Borders, Stephanne (Michael) Jones, Shannon (Jevon) Monaghan and Spencer Ferst; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cecil Borders; second husband, Willis Ward; daughter, Carol Borders; great-granddaughter, Kayla Jean Monaghan; siblings, Erma Weaver, Ruth Franks, Edwin Bosley, Carl Bosley, Ruby Howell, Thurman, Dennie, Lewis Bosley.

