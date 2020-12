URBANA - Rex A. Turner, 71, of Belle Center, Ohio, passed away, Friday, November 27, 2020 in the OSU Medical Center, Columbus. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service is at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120.