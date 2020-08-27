HARRISONBURG, Va. - Rhoda Elizabeth Weber Neer Brunk Peifer, 91, formerly of White Birch Community, went home to be the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Sunnyside Healthcare Community.

Mrs. Peifer was born on January 20, 1929 in Ontario, Canada and was a daughter of the late Newton Shantz Weber and Nellie Agnes Burkholder Weber.

She was a creative, welcoming homemaker and farmer's wife. Her life of service started as a child at Ft. Wayne Mission. Throughout her life she fulfilled supportive roles in local churches, Brunk evangelistic outreach, and Heralds of Hope ministry. She was a member of Dayton Mennonite Church.

Surviving are her children, Lynn Neer and wife Margaret of Harrisonburg, Rosie Berkey and husband Carl of Harrisonburg, Paul Neer and wife Angie of Belleville, PA; son-in-law, Dan Rhodes of Bridgewater; a sister, Ruth Yoder of Marysville, OH; grandchildren, Laura Showalter (Chris), Seth Berkey (fiancé Kristen), Adam Berkey (Caitlin), Molly Berkey Whitmore (fiancé Brad), Katie Alderfer (Dietrich), Charity Neer, Lisa Rhodes (Rachel), Julie Beth Rhodes, Silas Neer, Jacob Neer; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Lance, Brianna, Layla, Mason, Miles, Corrinne, Zoe, Levi, Jude, Bella, Heidi, and Gavin.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peifer was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene E. Neer, George R. Brunk II, and Clarence E. Peifer; her son David Neer, his wife Anita, and their daughter Sarah; her daughter Elizabeth Rhodes; and two siblings, Naomi Headings and John Weber.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Dayton Mennonite Church with their ministry team officiating. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Burial will be held at a later time in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. prior to the service.

Family thanks Sunnyside Community for superb compassionate care during her weeks with them as well as First Choice Hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Mennonite Church, 4887 John Wayland Highway, Dayton, VA 22821 or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.

MCMULLEN FUNERAL HOME in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.