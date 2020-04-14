URBANA - Richard A. Burnham, 73, of London, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in his home. He was born August 1, 1946 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Joseph Robert and Marjorie (Ferryman) Burnham. He was a 1966 graduate of Urbana High School. Richard served his country for 31 years in the United States Army during Vietnam and Desert Storm. He continued his career serving at Wright Patt Air Force Base. He was a member of the VFW Post #5451, Urbana. Richard enjoyed golf, bowling and playing pool. Richard loved his pets, his dog, Sam and his cat, Jazmin. He is survived by his children, Angela (Derek) Kibbe and Christopher (Brooke) Burnham; his grandchildren, Madisyn Burnham, Tanner "Turner" Burnham, Alayna Burnham, Nathan, Makayla "Fred," Ashton, Lucas and Hunter Kibbe; his sisters, Connie Staffan, Mona (Bill) Detrick, Jeri Brown and Aleta Ballard; as well as several nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Clarence R. Brown; his son, Jeffery A. Burnham; his siblings, Marvin "Pete" Burnham, James (Jerri) Burnham Joseph M. "Poncho" (Debbie) Brown, Martha (Doug) Schultz, Betty Ann Weaver, Dan Lee Burnham and Clete Staffan. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.