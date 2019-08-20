URBANA - Richard Alan Olejniczak, age 64, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Urbana, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife, who was the love of his life, daughter and granddaughter by his side on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1954 to the late Robert and Katherine Rose (Heslet) Olejniczak in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Rich is preceded in death by his grandson, Xander and brother, Bob Olejniczak, who passed one day prior to Rich. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Joyce (Vititoe) Olenjniczak; children, Erika (Erik) Owens, Stormi (Nathan Allen) Evelsizor, Justin (Cathy) Olejniczak, and Nikki Mader; grandchildren, Hailee, Chase, Cody, Beau, Madisyn, Mason, Sierra, and Austin. Rich is also survived by his sister, Cathie (Steve) Anderson; brother-in-law, Butch (Amanda) Vititoe; half sister, LeaAnn Ziarno; half brother, William Olejniczak and sister-in-law, Patty Olejniczak. Rich retired in 2011 after 30 years of dedicated service to the Champaign County Sheriff's Department. He and his wife, Joyce moved to Tennessee where they enjoyed spending time together and making memories. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and an exceptional G.P. He was often referred to as "Saint Rich" by his family because of the love and joy he brought to them. Rich loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, going on cruises and Harley Davidson as well as the Grateful Dead. He will be sadly and deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with his funeral following on Friday, August 23 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Rich will be laid to rest at Oak Dale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.walterfunerals.com