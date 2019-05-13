URBANA - Richard Dean Morgan passed away peacefully at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Bellefontaine, OH on May 19, 1926 to John and Neoma (Grimes) Morgan, who predeceased him.

Richard served his country in WWII as a bombardier in the air wing of the U.S. Navy. Richard served his country from April of 1944 until his Honorable Discharge in June of 1946.

In 1948, Richard married Zaida M. Hemp, who preceded him in death in February of 2018.

Most of his working years were spent at NCR and Precision Industries in Dayton, OH.

His main passions were helping others, woodworking and fishing. He loved fishing the clear rivers in Colorado while living there in his early retirement years. Richard was a member of the Urbana-Champaign County Senior Center where he volunteered in many ways, from repairs, to small building projects, to delivering bread to their pantry. He was also a member of the Friends of the Library of Champaign County.

He is survived by one brother, Jim (Barbara) Morgan of Wapakoneta as well as nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by sister Marjorie Bryson, sister and brother-in-law Maxine and Richard Newland, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Harry Lease, sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Brian Downing, brother and sister-in-law Johnny and Marilyn Morgan, brother and sister-in-law Danny and Kay Morgan.

Cremation will be handled by the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in Urbana. There will be an open house at his home on Saturday, May 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Urbana-Champaign County Senior Center.